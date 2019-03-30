Govt ready to respond to allegations hurled by Bilawal: Afridi

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Interior, Shehryar Afridi, has said the government was unfazed by allegations leveled by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and would respond when needed.

Afridi asked whether Bilawal was contesting the case of Pakistan or making statements at the behest of ‘someone else’. In a statement, the state minister said the condition of Sindh made everyone wonder about the spending of funds meant for the province.

‘Why does he speak the version of ‘someone else’ whenever a discussion opens about NAB cases,’ he asked. He said every opposition member including Bilawal had the right to raise questions, but they should keep in mind supremacy of the country.

Shehryar Afridi questioned about huge wealth accumulated by ‘some leaders’ at a time when economy was facing challenges and people suffering under debt. He vowed that the government would respect and honour every intellectual and vision-oriented individuals.

‘People desperately want peace in the country,’ he added.

The country woke up to its biggest challenge in the wake of brutal attack of 2014,” he said in a reference to Army Public School massacre that claimed the lives of over 140 people, mostly students.

He opined that vested interests were considered supreme than the national interests. —NNI