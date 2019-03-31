Govt should be ashamed for trying to remove BB’s name from BISP: Khursheed Shah

PANO AKIL: The Pakistan Peoples Party is outraged by government’s alleged move to rename the Benazir Income Support Programme. Khursheed Shah said that the government should be ashamed of taking this step.

The programme has been named after former PM Benazir Bhutto. BISP is the largest aid programme in Pakistan which seeks to reduce poverty in the country.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to remove her name from the programme’s cards. You can do that. But, how will you remove it from the people’s hearts and minds? Benazir doesn’t need cards,” he said while addressing a public rally in Pano Akil on Sunday.

Benazir Bhutto had pledged to end poverty in Pakistan, he said.

Khursheed Shah said that is afraid a time will come where the pictures of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah are removed in the name of ‘Naya Pakistam’.

On Saturday, PM Imran Khan held a meeting with leaders of the allied parties at the Gohar Palace in Ghotki. According to The News, a Grand Democratic Alliance leader said that the name of BISP should be changed, to which the premier said: “BISP’s name is being amended.”

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that he doesn’t think the Benazir Income Support Programme, named after former premier Benazir Bhutto, should be renamed.

He said that their issue is that PPP workers have been using her name incorrectly. We have received a suggestion to change the programme’s name but this change would not be easy or quick, he said. —NNI