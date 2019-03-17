Govt to focus on reconstruction, rehabilitation of militancy hit areas in KP: CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said his government was going all-out to focus on the reconstruction and rehabilitation of militancy and terrorism hit areas throughout the province.

We would install a complete structure of public sector institutions, governance and delivery. He directed for the provision of resources to timely complete the Fast Track projects for the benefit of people. We have already evolved a just and uniform developmental strategy to give relief to the poor segment of the society and mitigate their sufferings, he added.

He was presiding over a high-level meeting at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar on Sunday, said a handout.

He also met a delegation and also interacted with provincial Ministers. The meeting was also attended by Provincial Ministers Ishtiaq Urmar, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Shaukat Yousafzai, Akbar Ayub Khan, Dr. Amjad Ali, advisor to cm and spokesmen Ajmal Khan Wazir .

The meeting reviewed the overall resource allocation with focus on completing the fast track projects both ongoing and new.

The meeting informed about the logical way out for the re appropriation focusing more on the completion of fast track projects and more beneficial projects for the benefit of the people.

Normally the process of re appropriation is carried out in the third quarter of the fiscal year in order to give maximum time to the departments to complete their projects within the fiscal year averting the throw forward burden ,the briefing added.

The meeting was further informed that this time the holy month of Ramadan will fall in May – June, therefore, it necessitated more to carry out the re appropriation process within the third quarter.

The meeting also briefed the participants about the overall role of P&D in evaluating and keeping a watchful eye on the status the schemes.

Addressing at these occasions the Chief Minister said his government was focusing on the infrastructure development both big and small through a three dimensional approach that included short, mid and long term strategy.

This is necessary because certain areas were totally affected by militancy and subsequent operations and some areas were partially affected. He said that his government would ensure that the interest of the helpless people was secured adding that the criticism and propaganda of the opponents have no ground.

They have either political interest or they are tools for others promoting anti people agenda he added.

Mahmood Khan wants against anti people politics adding that it is totally unfortunate that the misrules of the corrupt politicians cracked the very fabric of society causing enormous loss to the people.

The Chief Minister said that the base of politics of the opponents have no relevance to the ground reality . The opponents have distorted worldview because they have their own political interest, he added.

He said his government would not allow emotional economic and political exploitation of the people. We have multiple challenges and we have a matching commitment to overcome them. We are going with a focus approach for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of militancy and terrorism hit areas and giving relief to the affectees, he added. We would follow our manifesto to work harder for the poor.

Mahmood Khan said that mega projects were launched for the benefit of the whole of the province and the whole of the province would be the end beneficiary of these mega projects.

Chief Minister said that he will turn a deaf ear to the anti people propaganda of the anti people politicians and their stooges because we cannot deviate from the public welfare, he added.

He said that the Caravan of justice, merit reconstruction and development would continue moving forward with speed adding that the past rulers had self centric politics but PTI promoted the culture of politics for the powerless people.—APP