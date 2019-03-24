Govt working on laying 1700km new railway tracks: Rashid

NOWSHERA: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed says the government is working on laying seventeen hundred kilometers new railway tracks across the country.

Talking to newsmen in Nowshera on Sunday, he said various projects related to Railways will be completed under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Minister said Pakistan Railways has set target to earn ten billion rupees revenue annually out of which four billion rupees have already been earned.

Referring to a ML-1 track, he said on construction of the track, it will provide employment opportunities up to ninety thousand people.

Sheikh Rashid said encroachments on Railways’ land will be removed at all cost.