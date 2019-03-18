Hailey Baldwin forced to divorce Justin Bieber

Web Desk: American TV show host Wendy Williams urged model Hailey Baldwin to divorce her singer husband Justin Bieber, reported Mirror.

The 54-year-old was speaking out on her Wendy Williams Show about the singer’s mental health issues and has said that 22-year-old Hailey is “too young to be dealing” with being Justin’s wife during this time.

Bieber has admitted that he is battling depression in a candid Instagram post a few days ago, in which he said he’s been “struggling a lot.”

Instead of sticking with the 25-year-old, Wendy Williams believes that Hailey should leave Justin ‘out of love and care’, in the hope of giving them a better marriage in the future.

Wendy believes that Justin’s struggles could have a negative effect on their relationship unless he is given space to work through his current issues.

Wendy said: “Hailey Baldwin is only 22, she’s supposed to be a newlywed.

“I think I’d want to divorce him in the name of love. In the name of love and friendship. I’m 22, I met you when I was 17… Now, he’s with these public cries and what if they want to have kids?”

Wendy continued: “I like the kind of guy he’s become. It’s happened really fast, but he’s been famous since he’s a kid. Bieber’s seen a lot, he’s done some horrific things.”

Meanwhile, Wendy believes that Hailey has grown up with a better understanding of fame as the Baldwin family has a number of globally known members.

She said: “I think Hailey’s roots go deeper in fame than Justin’s. He is the only famous person in his family, and all of the Baldwin’s are famous.

“For Justin, I don’t think he’s really wrapped his head around how famous he is. It’s a weird position to be in.”