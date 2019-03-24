Hasnain debuts as Pakistan bat in 2nd ODI against Australia

SHARJAH: Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik won the toss and opted to bat in the second one-day international against Australia in Sharjah on Sunday.

Rookie fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain, aged 18 years and 353 days, was handed his first ODI cap after he was selected for the series on the back of good showing in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League.

Hasnain replaced fast bowler Mohammad Amir.

Australia, who lead the five-match series 1-0 after winnng the first game by eight wickets, remained unchanged from that game, also played in Sharjah.

The remaining matches are in Abu Dhabi (March 27) and Dubai (March 29 and 31).

Teams

Pakistan: Shoaib Malik (capt), Shan Masood, Umar Akmal, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Abbas, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Hasnain,

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI) and Shozab Raza (PAK)

Tv umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL).—AFP