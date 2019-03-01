Hassan Siddiqui’s friend have this to say about him

Web Desk: Pakistani squadron leader Hassan Siddiqui successfully achieved the target, when he shot down two Indian fighter jets violating airspace along LoC.

After his successful achievement, Hassan celebrated with pilots and has become an internet sensation. Siddiqui’s friend has also talked about him.

While talking to a private media, his friend told about the passion this Pakistani Air Force officer has for flying and doing something extraordinary.

He has truly done a great for his nation, his dream has definitely turned into successful reality.

Siddiqui was keen on serving his country as a child and the passion of becoming an Army Pilot was a career he wanted to succeed in.

Hassan Siddiqui belonged to Karachi. He was warmly welcomed by his team after executing his job that made every Pakistani proud.

Have a look at the video of Siddiqui which was made after he landed back. The celebration was truly from the heart!