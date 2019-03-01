‘High energy’ conductor takes US orchestra to new heights

WASHINGTON: In the concert hall, the sound is crisp, slicing through the air like a sharp knife.

Gianandrea Noseda’s baton is a divining rod that draws fresh energy from a once sluggish National Symphony Orchestra.

“You have to take things seriously and to get things done in the right way, try to motivate, encourage (like) parents,” the 54-year-old conductor said in an interview at Washington’s Kennedy Center the NSO calls home.

The Milan native’s tall stature is imposing on the podium, where he arcs his arms out while scanning musicians with his piercing blue-green eyes.

“It’s just really high energy all the time,” said concertmaster Nurit Bar-Josef, whose role as principal violinist makes her a key liaison between Noseda and the musicians.

“Every note matters and it feeds back to the orchestra,” she said, with fresh marks on her neck and above her collarbone from a robust 2.5-hour rehearsal.

“We play 100 percent because he gives 100 percent — he actually gives 110 (percent).”

Noseda only spends about 12 weeks out of the year in Washington, but that’s typical for a music director in great international demand.

And after turning around Turin’s Teatro Regio from a relatively unknown provincial ensemble to an internationally acclaimed one, Noseda has already taken the NSO to new heights over two seasons.

– ‘Here for the music’ –

Rather than retreat immediately to his dressing room after a concert, Noseda thanks each of the 100-some musicians as they walk off stage with a “thank you, bravo,” wiping the sweat off his brow.

“I feel like when you walk in and he asks, ‘How are you?’ he actually really means it,” said Bar-Josef.

“We are in this together. He’s here for the music, we’re here for the music. It’s not, ‘I’m