Huawei P30: Complete details about the phone leaked

Complete details about Huawei flagship smartphone P30 and P30 pro have been leaked. It seems that the Huawei P30 will have a traditional flat screen.

P30 and P30 pro both have a column of three cameras off the side. And if you squint harder you’ll notice that the bottom camera on the P30 Pro below has a square lens, hinting at its expected super zoom capabilities.

The Huawei P30 keeps the 3.5 mm headphone jack that its Pro version ditches. On the flip side, the P30 Pro has an IR blaster that the base model doesn’t. The profile view does confirm both phone’s rather odd flat tops and bottoms.

This picture leak comes alongside a list of alleged specs. According to Quandt, the P30 will feature a 6.1-inch, 2340 x 1080 OLED display with a teardrop notch, triple rear cameras, a Kirin 980 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 3650mAh battery, a headphone jack, IP68 water- and dust-resistance and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The P30 Pro, meanwhile, will apparently have a 6.47-inch, 2340 x 1080 curved OLED screen that doubles up as a speaker by vibrating, a triple camera system combining a 40-megapixel f/1.6 sensor, a 20-megapixel f/2.2 wide-angle sensor and a ToF (time-of-flight) sensor, the same Kirin 980 processor, this time with 8GB of RAM, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options, a 4200mAh battery and IP68 water- and dust-resistance.

The P30 will reportedly be available in black, white and blue colour schemes, while the P30 Pro will come in black, white, blue and orange.

Huawei will be holding an event in Parish on March 26 to unveil the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro, maybe with the P30 Lite in tow as well.