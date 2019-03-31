Huge development project for Karachi, a good omen: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that despite financial constraints and economic challenges, announcement of huge development project by Prime Minister Imran Khan for people of Karachi is a good omen.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf is a true democratic political party which is evident of the fact that its sitting ministers tendered resignations when they were facing cases in National Accountability Bureau.

Fawad Chaudhry said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah should also resign as he is facing cases in the NAB.