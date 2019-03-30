Huge potential of solar power in Punjab, will use latest technology: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that there is huge potential to benefit from solar energy in the province and latest technology will be used for this purpose.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high level meeting at the CM Office on Saturday during which proposed plans to set up modern solar power plants were discussed. A Canadian company has expressed its interest in the proposed plans.

Addressing the meeting, Usman Buzdar said that the Canadian company should prepare off-grid solution in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Cholistan and Thal, and feasibility report will be made after survey in these areas. He said electricity will be provided through modern solar power plants in the area where there is no transmission line.

He said the Punjab government will provide all-out facilities in this regard. The representative of the Canadian company and Chief Executive Grace Solar Pakistan Nouman Khan briefed the chief minister on the modern technology of solar energy and performance of new panels.

Provincial Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Principal Secretary to CM, Secretary Energy, Chief of the Special Monitoring Unit, Chief Executive Officer Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power Company, MD Punjab Power Development Board, president Canadian company Projex International Faiz Ahmed Faizi and CEO Grace Solar Pakistan Nouman Khan attended the meeting.—INP