IAF office in New Delhi catches fire

New Delhi: Fire broke out at a building that houses an office of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and several other government offices, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to local authorities, the fire which started at the fifth floor of the building has not yet been brought under control.

Many government offices, including a branch of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Indian water and sanitation and forest ministries and its national disaster response force are housed in the building.

A sub-inspector of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) died during the incident as he inhaled smoke, Hindustan Times reported.

Delhi’s chief fire officer Atul Garg said the fire started at the Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan in the CGO complex around 8.30am.

Two dozen fire tenders were dispatched to the area to extinguish the fire. Officials said the fire was brought under control and cooling operation was under way.