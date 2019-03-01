ICC chief talks about his changed perception about Pakistan

Web Desk: Dave Richardson, Chief Executive of the International Cricket Council, is a supporter of the campaign that aimed to revive international cricket in Pakistan.

He believes that ICC will continue supporting Pakistan’s bid to bring international cricket to this country permanently even after a new CEO, an Indian-born media professional, who takes over the post this July.

Richard said at the National Stadium, “Reviving international cricket in Pakistan is one of the top priorities for the ICC in 2019.”

Richard assures that ICC will always remain neutral. He also praised Pakistan and stressed that the country has changed the International perception about it following the successful hosting of a series of cricketing events.

Moreover, he said, “I think you should appreciate the work done by Pakistan as a country and Pakistan’s security forces.”

“Because the fact is that the perception outside of Pakistan was that it was quite a dangerous place to visit in the past and that perception slowly but surely has been changed,” he added.

“The fact that so many foreigner players agreed to come and play in Pakistan is indicative of that.”

“We talk about the spirit of cricket, talk about the purpose of cricket which is to unite, inspire and empower the community. Pakistan is a good example to the world in this regard and we hope they keep it up both off the field as well on the field. We must commend Pakistan team over the last year or so with the spirit and the way they have played the game on the field.”

Referring to New Zealand attack, where the Bangladeshi cricket team almost came in harm’s way, Richardson said that ICC and organisers of World Cup 2019 could strengthen their security plans for the quadrennial spectacle in England.