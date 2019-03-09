ICC to take notice of Indian team wearing military caps

SUKKUR: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said the International Cricket Council should take notice of the Indian team for wearing military caps during the third One Day International (ODI) against Australia.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, the foreign minister said, the Indian team wearing military caps in third ODI against Australia in Ranchi is highly objection and gives a message of its belligerent attitude.

The world saw that the Indian cricket team wore military caps instead of their own, did ICC not see this? We think that it is the ICC’s responsibility to take notice of this without the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) bringing it up.” —NNI