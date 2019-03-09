If India resorts to any aggression, we will give a befitting response: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan wants peace but if India resorts to any aggression, we will give a befitting response.

Talking to media in Sukkur today, he regretted that the Indian posture is so belligerent that even the Indian cricket players are wearing caps of their army during matches.

He said that while the entire world is accepting Pakistan’s narrative today, the Indian narrative is not being accepted even by the Indian people and voices are coming from inside India that New Delhi has lost Kashmir.

He said that besides Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Syed Ali Gilani, Yasin Malik and other Hurriyat leaders, Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah are also criticizing the Indian policies in Occupied Kashmir.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the situation in Occupied Kashmir has deteriorated to the extent that the United States has described the state a dangerous area and warned its citizens not to visit it.

He said the UN Human Rights Commission has called for setting up a commission of inquiry to probe human rights abuses in Occupied Kashmir and the British House of Commons has also expressed concern over the situation in the area.

He asked the OIC and the world community to take notice of India’s belligerent behavior and intervene in the affairs of Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister said India will have to grant self-determination right to the Kashmiri people.

Answering a question, Shah Mehmood Qureshi appealed to the leadership of all political parties to evolve consensus on implementation of National Action Plan against terrorists as the plan had been formulated through consensus of all parties.