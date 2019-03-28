If you can take this gold bar out, it will be yours

Web Desk: If you are planning to travel to or from Dubai in the next few days, then you should not miss this challenge.

A gold bar weighing 20 kg has been placed inside a glass box, if you can take it out, it’s yours and you can take it home.

A video is going viral on social media, in which a person is trying to take out the gold bar from the glass box. Media reports show, the gold bar weighs 20 kg and it is not easy to lift it.

Dubai airport. Take it if you can. pic.twitter.com/3dJhIO6E31 — Aviator Anil Chopra (@Chopsyturvey) March 26, 2019

Meanwhile, a person by the name of Vikar Thakur on Twitter posted a video of a man taking out the gold bar after a lot of hard work, and while we’re not sure, we hope he actually did get to take it home.