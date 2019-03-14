Imran disappointed over raise in legislators’ salaries

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday expressed disappointment over the Punjab Assembly’s decision raising salaries and privileges of MPAs and ministers, especially chief minister and .

In a Tweet today, Khan said: “I am extremely disappointed by decision of Punjab Assembly to raise pays & privileges of MPAs, Ministers & especially CM. Once prosperity returns to Pak such a move could be justified, but now, when we do not have resources to provide basic amenities to all our people, this is untenable.”

The Punjab Assembly yesterday passed a bill seeking raise in the salaries. After the passage of the bill, the monthly salary of the chief minister has been raised to Rs 350,000 from Rs 59,000; speaker Rs 175,000 from Rs 49,000, deputy speaker to Rs 165,000 from Rs 55,000, minister Rs 185,000 from Rs 45,000, MPA Rs 185,000 from Rs Rs83,000. Their allowances have also been raised. —PPI