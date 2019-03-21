Imran Khan committed to transform Pakistan a modern country: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is transforming Pakistan as a modern country.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of tree plantation in connection with the International Forest Day in Jhelum on Thursday.

The Information Minister said forestation campaign is continuing throughout the country in accordance with the vision of Imran Khan.

He said that it is under this vision that the Prime Minister is laying stress on beautification of cities.

Fawad Chaudhry said that acquittal of the terrorists involved in attacks on Samjhauta Express train by an Indian court is a blow in the face of justice because these terrorists’ hands were stained with the blood of forty-eight Pakistanis.

He said that the trial of these terrorists was a sham exercise. He said that courts are being used in India for dry-cleaning of terrorists.

The Information Minister said the Pakistani civil and military leadership is on the same page with regard to national issues.

He said the saplings will be planted on thirty-five acres land recently retrieved from land grabbers.—NNI