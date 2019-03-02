Imran’s befitting reply to Adnan Sami

Web Desk: Singer Adnan Sami, who has permanently moved to India and acquired Indian citizenship has long cut ties with Pakistan. He recently praised Modi and encouraging war.

Adnan Sami’s father, Arshad Sami Khan has been an airforce pilot in Pakistan. He highly esteemed pilot has been awarded Sitaara-e-Jurrat too.

Adnan Sami praised the act of Narendra Modi, when Pakistani Twitterati started to make him realize about his tweet, the singer again commented bad words.

Pakistan actor and heart-throb, Imran Abbas responded on his official Facebook account.

In his post, Imran had criticized Adnan by realizing him that how he can forget that he is the son of an ex Pakistani Air-Force Pilot who fought during the 1965 war and received Sitara-e-Jurrat. He also mentioned that his parents still love Pakistan and lives here.

The actor added on the comment section that “failed career cant be reversed no matter how much he tries to please his PM. A man who doesn’t respect his own mother can’t be respected by anyone and cannot be successful at any front be it personal or professional. His miserable personal life is an open secret and downward, rather failed music career is not something we don’t know. The only thing he was left with is some respect which he had lost since he started acting too cool, liberal and openminded to abuse his motherland.”