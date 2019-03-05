India asks fishermen to watch out submarine movements

Web Desk: Following the tension between India and Pakistan, India still continues to boil. The Indian intelligence agencies have warned of possible terrorist intrusion into Indian soil via sea.

Kerala Fisheries Department has issued an advisory to the fisherman in the state who are involved in deep-sea fishing to keep an eye out of suspicious movements.

According to the India Times, the fishermen have been asked to inform authorities about the presence of submarines, which could spend more than 25-30 days underwater.

According to reports, the intelligence warning is not based on any specific inputs. The fear is that sea routes could be used to attack the country.

Recently the Kerala Government had inducted 180 members of the fishermen community to the coastal police division.

They will be deployed at the 14 coastal police stations out of 18 stations in the state.