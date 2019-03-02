India becomes extremist under Modi’s leadership

LAHORE: Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday said that India had become an extremist state instead of secular under the premiership of Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference held at the Pakistan Railways Headquarters, he said that India was a big country but its prime minister’s thinking was cheap.

The minister said that complete peace could not be maintained in the region till the permanent solution of Kashmir issue.

“Voice of Kashmir is voice of Pakistan and we support Kashmiri people in their struggle of freedom,” he added.

He said that India was still bombing at Azad Jammu and Kashmir across the Line of Control by violating ceasefire agreement.

“Kashmir issue is at its peak now during the current era and every child of Kashmir is ready to sacrifice his life for freedom,” he added.

He saluted Pakistani media for its decent journalism during the current scenario and said that Indian media played a psychotic and jingoistic role.

“I am not in favour of war but we will permanently eliminate our enemy in case war is imposed on us,” he said.

“No doubt, India is a big country but we have better airforce as well as missile system than India,” he added.

He said that Pakistan depends on its own domestic technology, whereas, India was 75 per cent dependent on others in missile technology.

However, he said that war was always the result of failure of foreign policy.

Appreciating the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan about releasing Indian Pilot, he said, Imran had become true candidate for Noble Peace Prize.

“Today Imran and Pakistan Army are on the same page,” he added.

To a question, Sheikh Rashid said that why the people were worried about the decision of releasing Indian pilot. “Don’t worry, we will again arrest Indian pilot whenever, it was needed,” he added.

It is my clear message for India that peace would be responded with peace.

The minister lauded decision of the government about boycott of the OIC session. —APP