India lobbying against Pakistan in FATF: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Umer has said that Pakistan’s reservations on presence of India in review body of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) are real and genuine.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Monday, he said India is lobbying against Pakistan in the FATF.

Asad Umer said the neighboring country has also done lobbying through various companies. He said India wants to blacklist Pakistan.

Finance Minister said this is the reason that we have demanded removal of India from FATF.