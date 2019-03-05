India refuses visas to Pakistani pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor Al Haq Qadri Monday said India has refused to issue visas to Pakistani pilgrims for attending the forthcoming Urs of Sufi saint Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti being held in Ajmer shrine, India this month.

In a statement, the minister said India has refused visas to Pakistan pilgrims for attending the Urs for a second consecutive year.

He said the Indian embassy in Islamabad has informed the ministry via telephone about refusal of visas. The ministry has conveyed the pilgrims through Short Messaging Services (SMS) on mobile telephone.

Indian embassy has not yet returned the passports of the pilgrims, said the minister.