India wants to isolate Pakistan diplomatically: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said India wants to isolate Pakistan diplomatically and tried to degrade it at every forum.

Addressing a ceremony here on Sunday, he said New Delhi blames Islamabad without any evidence whenever any unwanted incident happens.

Shah Mehmood stated that India and Bangladesh held South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) hostage. He said the spirits of people are exactly like 1965 and the change has started coming.

“Intentions do matter but the reward is given by Allah. Pakistan will remain until the end of the world,” he said.

“Difficult times have come in the past, and will continue in future as well. The government faced many challenges when it came in power, and Pakistan was on the brink of bankruptcy. Pakistan was put into grey list during the previous government’s tenure.”

“The war in Afghanistan which has been continuing for 17 years has damaged Pakistan, and peace in Afghanistan will benefit Pakistan the most. There are terrorists’ hideouts in Afghanistan and the militants enter Pakistan to conduct terror attacks. Afghanistan always blames Pakistan for its own problems.”

“China stood by Pakistan in the past and is continuing its support.”

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the tough time is not over yet.—INP