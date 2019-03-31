India warned against any future ‘misadventure’, asking Modi ‘not to undermine’ Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi Sunday warned Indian Prime Minister against future misadventure against Pakistan, advising India “not to undermine” Pakistan.

Addressing the participants of 17th Young Leaders Summit held here at Convention Center, Afridi said that Premier Modi must understand that any misadventure would be retaliated with ‘full force’.

The ‘17th Young Leaders Summit’ was organised by Positive Pakistan in collaboration with Paigham-e-Pakistan on Sunday here at the Jinnah Convention Centre, aimed at promoting social harmony, peace and tolerance in the society and enhancing the employability skills of the youth.

“We know that India is all set to undergo elections in a few months time. We also know that the ruling party is facing a strong challenge from the opposition and Premier Modi’s popularity is waning.

We also understand that the recent misadventure in February has further dealt with the ruling party heavily and they may make another desperate effort to help win upcoming polls. But we will retaliate with full force if we are challenged.

My message for Modi is .. don’t undermine Pakistan,” the minister said amid huge uproar as around twenty thousand youth raised patriotic slogans.

The Minister said Pakistan had done enough in the war against terrorism and it had also taken the brunt of the war too.

“We will no more be heading to ‘do more’ rhetoric. The Afghan peace process is bearing fruits. It is time for the world to do more now,” the minister said, referring to the ongoing peace talks between the Afghan Taliban and the US administration.

The Minister said that Pashtuns have always been patriotic people and those who were speaking against Pakistan are speaking enemy’s language.

“We are ready to embrace anyone who has real issues … but anyone who creates law and order situation would be taken to task,” he said and warned anti-state elements to refrain from working against the interests of the country. He vowed that the government would foil all conspiracies against the state of Pakistan.

The Minister said the participation of youth in decision making on social, cultural and economic affairs is very important for the bright future of the country.

He said the youth of the country have the ability to compete at all levels in the world, adding that if provided an opportunity they can play an important role in bringing about a real change in the country.

The Minister also urged the youth to work for humanity and establishment of peace which will not only bring in stability, prosperity and growth but also end misconceptions and negativity and portray a positive picture of Pakistan before the world.

Urging the government to provide adequate opportunities to the youth to become a productive citizen of the State, the minister maintained that the solution to violent extremism and other threats to safety and stability of the country can be found in working with the young people and tapping into their talents and potentials to reform and rebuild the society.

The conference brought together over 20,000 youths from all over the country with an aim to help them develop leadership skills, highlight global issues, understand the challenges and equip young people with the solutions to see them becoming engaged and involved in their local communities for a positive social change.

The purpose of the summit, which comprised technical sessions, job and career fair, an exhibition, Sufi Night and the Young Leaders Awards, was to transform the current environment of negativity in the society mainly by educating the youth of Pakistan through character building and instilling 4Ps – purpose, passion, positivity and patriotism – in them through the motivational philosophy of Allama Iqbal and strengthening their beliefs in the message of ‘Faith, Unity and Discipline’ as bequeathed by Quaid-i-Azam.

Those who spoke at the conference also included Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal, Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza, MNA Romina Khursheed Alam, Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz, Director General Islamic Research Institute Dr Zia ul Haq and Positive Pakistan President Abid Iqbal.

The conference provided the youth with an opportunity to engage with mentors for proper guidance and counselling, besides the capacity building of youth-led organizations and sensitization for a positive social change.

The technical sessions identified the problems, issues and challenges faced by the youth, such as extremism, social media, career guidance, distance learning, life skills, leadership, skills training, job placement, significance of digital and e-businesses, innovative technologies, self-employment, governance, political awareness, human rights and youth engagement in the development of a sustainable future.

On the occasion, the chambers of conference announced internships for youth to motivate them and enhance their abilities and confidence. —NNI