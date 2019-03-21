Indian famous actor now working as watchman

Web Desk: Actor Savi Sidhu, who featured in films like Gulaal, Black Friday and Patiala House, has been trending after his interview to Film Companion, which is now viral.

Savi Sidhu is currently employed as a watchman at a building in Mumbai’s Parel and in the video, he says, he had to take a break from acting due to his deteriorating health.

Savi Sidhu said, “After the break, he found it difficult to rejoin the film industry and is currently working as a watchman to improve his financial condition.”

He also plans to reach out to filmmakers for work: “I’m hopeful that they will give me work. I’ve received positive response from them before and they will not say no. Maybe, they are waiting for me. Main aa raha hoon….”

Anurag Kashyap and Rajkummar Rao found Savi Sidhu’s story of struggle rather inspiring and sent their best wishes to him. Rajkummar even promised to put in a word with his industry friends to help find Savi Sindhu his next acting project.

Very inspired by ur story #SaviSidhu sir. Have always admired ur work in all ur films. Love ur positivity. Will def ask all my casting friends to reach out to u. Thank u @FilmCompanion for sharing his story. Perseverance is the key to overcoming obstacles. https://t.co/mITl3DsmzF — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) March 19, 2019

