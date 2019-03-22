Indian PM extends greetings on National day of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his greetings and best wishes to the people of Pakistan on the National Day of Pakistan.
Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a tweet, said he has received a greeting message from his Indian counterpart.
Received msg from PM Modi: “I extend my greetings & best wishes to the people of Pakistan on the National Day of Pakistan. It is time that ppl of Sub-continent work together for a democratic, peaceful, progressive & prosperous region, in an atmosphere free of terror and violence”
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 22, 2019