Indian PM seeking Bollywood celebrities help for votes

Web Desk: Indian PM Narendra Modi is sending requests to many Bollywood stars on social media to help spread voter awareness among Indian citizens.

The stars included Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh bachchan, AR Rahman and Aamir Khan.

Modi tweeted to Aamir and Salman Khan, “It is time to inspire and motivate youth in your own Andaz to vote so that we can strengthen Apna Democracy & Apna country.”

Aamir Khan was quick to respond to Modi. He wrote: “Absolutely right sir, Hon PM. Let us all engage as citizens of the biggest democracy in the world. Let us fulfill our responsibility, and avail of our right to get our voice heard. Vote!”

Modi also tweeted, “Requesting @deepikapadukone, @aliaa08 and @AnushkaSharma to urge people to vote in large numbers for the coming elections.

“As renowned film personalities whose work is admired by many, I am sure their message will have a positive impact on our citizens.” Anushka Sharma replied, “We must all exercise our right to vote. Let us join hands and celebrate this glorious democracy. ” “Go vote! Empower yourself and this country.”

Alia also responded:

“A vote is a nation’s voice. A nation’s choice. Use your voice. Make your choice.”