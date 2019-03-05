Indian politician lauds Jinnah for Pakistan’s independence

Web Desk: Amid the intensified war-like situation between India and Pakistan, there are people in the region hoping for peace. Even the world doesn’t want a war between two superpowers.

The worsening conflicts between India and Pakistan affected the Kashmir the most. It was the Kashmiris who paid the price for this love and hate relationship.

Talking to Quaid-e-Azam, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Qureshi said that partition was a good decision. He also said that Quaid-e-Azam took a great decision when he denied becoming PM of India.

He is Farooq Abdullah…the most pro Hindu, pro India and anti Pakistan leader….

Today he finally said it….” Jinnah was right…(creating of Pakistan was needed)…and even these pro Hindu Muslims are shocked the way they are being targeted under majority Hindu rule. pic.twitter.com/BoxViKBWQ3 — Zaid Hamid (@ZaidZamanHamid) March 4, 2019

Jinnah was offered India’s PMship by Gandhi, but he chose to make a separate homeland. Farooq Abdullah was all praises of Muhammad Ali Jinnah!

The Chief Minister further added that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was very vocal in his stance to Mahatama Gandhi, that they were offering him the PMship of Hindustan today, however, in the long run, after a while, with a strong majority, they would oust him!