Indian professor forced to kneel for praising Pakistan

Web Desk: ABVP activists and students forced a professor of the Engineering college in Karnataka to kneel down and apologize after claiming that he made an anti-national statement following the IAF strikes in Pakistan’s Balakot, report Times of India.

In a Facebook post, Sandeep Wathar, a Left-leaning professor, had praised Pakistan for releasing Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

ABVP forces Karnataka lecturer to kneel, apologise for abusing BJP, praising Imran Khan in “anti national” social media post, while police look on in college run by Congress home minister. Police chief: whatever happened was wrong but can’t act without complaint! #NewIndia pic.twitter.com/GgQBFakwBm — Samar Halarnkar (@samar11) March 3, 2019

In the post, professor Wathar criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the BJP and called Pakistan an intelligent nation.

Wather, was also made to delete the posts after angry students and ABVP activists protested against him at the college campus.

ABVP leaders Sachin Bagewadi, Kalmesh Sahukar, Vinod Maniwad, Basavaraj Lagali and others led the protest against Wathar.

Meanwhile, college authorities said they will meet on Tuesday to discuss the issue and take appropriate action.