Indian woman attacked for watching Pakistani serial

Web Desk: A 40-year-old man from India allegedly attacked his wife with a chopper after he felt she was giving more importance to watching a Pakistani drama, on her mobile phone than speaking to him, report India Times.

The accused, Asif Sattar Nayab, has a business of installing hoardings.

Police arrested Nayab and booked for attempt to murder after his wife registered a complaint against him Monday evening, the police said.

According to the police, the couple had a quarrel Monday morning.

“The woman had sent her son to bring milk from a shop but when she found that the milk pouch was damaged and some milk had spilled over, she started scolding him.

“Hearing her voice, Asif intervened, which led to a heated argument between the couple,” said a senior officer from the Swargate police station.

The woman, in her complaint, said the quarrel escalated in the evening when Nayab came home and found she was not speaking to him, he said.

“When Asif came home from work, his wife went to the bedroom. When he went to the bedroom to speak to her, she kept watching a show named ‘Pakistani Drama’ on her mobile.

“Asif felt she was ignoring him and giving more importance to the show on her mobile phone. Felt ignored, Asif attacked her with a chopper (a knife-like tool) in which her right hand’s thumb broke,” the officer said.