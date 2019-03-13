Indians angry on Microsoft Excel, while expressing outrage on surf Ad

Web Desk: Social media users getting ticked off over a detergent ad that features a little Hindu girl and a Muslim boy being friends of all things!

Religion extremist Indians seemed to be taking offence at the ad. But there was a surprise, and kinda hilarious, victim of this detergent boycott. It was another brand with a similar name.

Some Bhakts are really Angry with Microsoft Excel for the “Anti-Hindu” ad of Surf Excel pic.twitter.com/NoYfCZ00e1 — Joy (@Joydas) March 11, 2019

Indians aren’t able to distinguish between Surf Excel and Microsoft Excel. To be fair though, one cleans up your clothes and the other cleans up that god-awful mess of a Word doc filled with numbers you’re tracking.

On top of that, it’s not likely anyone is mistaking a packet of detergent for a software almost as old as Windows.

Watch Ad

This beautiful Ad has angered Sanghis and they want to Boycott #SurfExcel. There are some things Surf Excel cant clean. The Filthy Mind of Indian RW is one of them pic.twitter.com/XLAijY3OSE — Joy (@Joydas) March 10, 2019

Indian just heard about “something something Excel ad” and were feeling left out of all the hating. Instead of looking it up in a browser like a sensible person though, they probably just searched it through Google Assistant, which heard the Excel bit and brought them to Microsoft’s app.