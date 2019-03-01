Indians calling Sonam Kapoor ‘anti-national’

Web Desk: After the Pulwama attack, Indian celebrities came forward for provoking bloodshed, they glorifying war and blaming Pakistan for the attack.

In the mean of time, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to talk about her anti-war stance, compare average Indian and Pakistan citizens, saying that it is they who suffer in war, along with soldiers who are always first in line of a fire they did not ignite.

She also shared a post that was originally written by Humans of Hindutva.

Her tweet ignited the Indian social media users. They slammed her for her views.

Comparing citizens of both countries, she shared, “The average Indian has more in common with the average Pakistani than he does with a Hindu fundamentalist who wants to bomb in the name of Ram and lynch minorities and rally in support of child rapists.”

Kapoor went on to opine that ordinary citizens everywhere just want to have a “normal life and go to work and raise their children well and save up for a decent home.” According to the actor, Hindu and Islamic fundamentalists “both have loads in common.”

The 33-year-old actor, condemning war, elaborated upon fundamentalists, saying, “Their minds are poisoned by hate and they both lack empathy for the other side. They both want war and do not care for its consequences,” adding, “The cost of this extraordinary hatred of fundamentalists in both countries is eventually going to be paid by the ordinary citizens of both countries and the soldiers who are always first in line of a fire they did not ignite.”

Indian Social media users called her anti-national.

Bas in jeso k wajah se hum kabhi 1 nhi ho pae, desh k asli gaddar yahi log hai.. #BikaooBollywood#SonamKapoorpic.twitter.com/Rs9yyyllaj — चायवाला (@Thechaiwala11) February 28, 2019

FIR should be filed against Sonam Kapoor for hate speech against Hindus @MumbaiPolice#SonamKapoor#AntiNational — KUNAL DUTT 🇮🇳 (@kunaldutt204) February 28, 2019

She (sonam kapoor) is not getting any movie because of her poor acting. She have no other option to be in headlines. #SonamKapoor#CongressPakistanUnited — Rahul Marwal (@marwalrahul_) February 28, 2019