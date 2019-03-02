Indians do not want Modi to visit their state

Web Desk: After the unsuccessful strike of India and other ongoing situation, Indians are now expressing utmost hate towards their PM Narendra Modi.

Masses of Tamil Nadu are protesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his visit and are demanding him to return back. The recent Indo-Pak has fueled anger in the people of Tamil Nadu who are going to buy Narendra Modi’s gimmicks.

The people of Tamil Nadu maintained that BJP will never be able to make it to the politics of the state. But now the situation has turned and Indian are hating their PM, Narendra Modi.

Twitter users expressed their anger towards the prime minister by tweeting with the hashtag #GoBackModi and once again the hashtag is trending!

Have a look at how Indians responded.

Shame on Modi to call wing commander as project.. #GoBackModipic.twitter.com/qnve5okIjG — Nikhil Kumar (@Nikhil_mgm) March 1, 2019

Shame on Modi to call wing commander as project.. #GoBackModipic.twitter.com/qnve5okIjG — Nikhil Kumar (@Nikhil_mgm) March 1, 2019

#GoBackModi cheap politics and politicians from BJP…… — sudhakar (@pri1sud) March 1, 2019

When hero Wing Commander Abhinandan is captive in Pakistan, India’s Prime Campaigner is busy in election preparations #GoBackModipic.twitter.com/e7DjpIIB18 — TheAgeOfBananas (@iScrew) March 1, 2019