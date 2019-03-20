Indians troll RSS leader after his non-sense claim

Web Desk: A senior party leader of India’s far-right Hindu group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Indresh Kumar claimed that Pakistan will become a part of India in 2025.

He said it while addressing a gathering on ‘Kashmir-Way Ahead’ in Mumbai.

“Aap likh kar lijiye 5-7 saal bad aap kaheen Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sialkot mein makan kharidenge aur business kerne ka mauka milega (You can take it in writing that after five-seven years, you will get a chance to buy a house or do business in Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi)”, added Indresh. He also said that “There was no Pakistan before 1947. People say it was a part of Hindustan [India] before 1945. It will again be a part of Hindustan after 2025.”

The supporters of Akhand Bharat call for the unification of India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh along with Bhutan, Nepal, Afghanistan, and Burma. Being a supporter of the movement, Indresh expressed his wish for the unification of India and Pakistan.

Even Indians trolled him for his non-sense statement.