Indians trolling PM Narendra Modi after his biopic trailer

Web Desk: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created a war-like situation Between India and Pakistan, he did all this just to bring solidarity among Indians and to show how the government cares about the nation. But in reality, all he did was for the upcoming election in India.

Just before the election, his biopic is releasing to whitewash his image. Few Indians are offended and others are just being funny about this biopic.

Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar was also shocked to find his name on the movie’s poster.

Here are some more hilarious memes.

#NarendraModi@vivekoberoi#PMNarendraModiTrailer#ChowkidarChorHai

Probably the biggest propaganda movie in the history of india Cinema and that itself in the midst of Parliamentry election…

“”Based on a Triple coated white washed 😂true😂 story””

Waah modiji waah😅😂 pic.twitter.com/A1Iy642zRd — Jacob Jjt (@JjtJacob) March 20, 2019

UNESCO has declared #PMNarendraModiTrailer as the best trailer in the world. Proud moment for everyone. — Sahil Shah (@SahilBulla) March 20, 2019

After watching 10 secs of #PMNarendraModiTrailerpic.twitter.com/1hiABs6kdq — Zizou El Capitano (@IntM_student) March 20, 2019