Indonesian theme park covers mermaid statues to respect eastern values

Web Desk: Two nude mermaid statues at an Indonesian amusement park have had their upper part covered with golden tube tops.

Reports show that Ancol Dreamland, situated in Jakarta, covered their breast secluded area after visitors kept pulling the coverings down.

A spokesperson of the park told, “We are in the process of reshaping ourselves to be a family-friendly amusement park.”

The woman who sculpted the mermaids said the theme park has robbed visitors of the statue’s true beauty.

Here is how Twitter users mock the step.