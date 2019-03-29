Info Minister urges increase in cultural ties with Saudi Arabia

Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has underscored the importance of increasing cultural ties and people to people contacts between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Talking to media in Riyadh, the Information Minister said Pakistan is giving a full support in cultural revival of Saudi Arabia. He said the Indus civilization of Pakistan is more than five thousand years old and we have a diversified and rich cultural history. He said our institutions of culture and performing arts are well established and they are ready to extend cooperation to Saudi Arabia. He said Saudi Arabia can utilize the services of expert calligraphers, artists, directors and film actors of Pakistan.

The Minister said Saudi Arabia is keen to increase cultural ties with Pakistan.

He said a festival by Pakistan will be organized in Saudi Arabia next month which will be attended by large number of Pakistani expatriates.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Pak-Saudi ties have been improving since the coming into power of PTI led government. He said recently Pakistan government waived visa restrictions for Saudi nationals and hopefully a large number of Saudi tourists will visit Pakistan to experience the scenic beauty of Northern Areas and other cultural places in the country.

He said Saudi Airlines has been requested to provide Pakistan dramas and films with Arabic dubbing.

The Minister said two million Pakistanis residing in Saudi Arabia have an important role in national economy.

Appreciating the role of Saudi Arabia in recent Pak-India crisis, the Minister said Saudi Arabia is a genuine well-wisher of Pakistan.