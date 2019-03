ISLAMABAD: The US print and electronic media has given wide coverage to the handover of the captive Indian fighter pilot, praising Pakistan’s peace gesture and efforts to de-escalate tension between the two South Asian neighbours.

CNN in a despatch said that “Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments on the escalating crisis along the border in disputed Kashmir were in stark contrast to Pakistani leader Imran Khan, who called for dialogue between the two sides”.

The Wall Street Journal noted that India has rebuffed the offer of talks by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The New York Times dispatch said that the release of Indian captured pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, whose war plane was shot down by Pakistani jets on Wednesday, last, “capped a humiliating episode for India.

A retired Indian Army Colonel, Ajai Shukla in his comments in “Financial Times” appreciated Imran Khan for showing statesmanship in the ongoing crisis.

American papers also deplored the war hysteria created by Indian media.