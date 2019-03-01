Islamabad United thrash Lahore Qalandars by 49 runs

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandar's scored 189 runs with the loss of 9 wickets off 20 overs at the end of the Inning. Faheem Ashraf took 6 wickets against Lahore Qalandars.

KARACHI: Islamabad United on Saturday won the twenty seventh match of Pakistan Super League season 4 (PSL 4) against Lahore Qalandars by 49 runs at National Stadium.

Earlier Lahore Qalandars had won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Islamabad United had set the target of 239 runs with the loss of 3 wickets off 20 overs.

Islamabad United’s Cameron Delport smashed 117 runs to lead his team to 238.

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandar’s scored 189 runs with the loss of 9 wickets off 20 overs at the end of the Inning. Faheem Ashraf took 6 wickets against Lahore Qalandars.

List of records broken in this match:

1) Highest PSL score of all time

2) Most PSL sixes (16) in an innings

3) Joint-fastest PSL half-century (Asif Ali, 17 balls)

4) Highest ever total in Karachi

5) Most expensive spell in PSL (Shaheen Afridi, 62 runs)

6) Least number of twos in a completed PSL innings (just one!)