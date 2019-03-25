Javed Akhtar shocked to find his name on Modi’s biopic poster

Web Desk: Lyricist Javed Akhtar shocked to find his name on the poster of the Bollywood film ‘PM Narendra Modi’. On Twitter, the actor posted that he had not written songs for the movie and he is shocked to see his name on the poster of the film.

Javed Akhtar appears to be confused after seeing the trailer of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic with his name listed in the credits.

Am shocked to find my name on the poster of this film. Have not written any songs for it ! pic.twitter.com/tIeg2vMpVG — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) March 22, 2019

He revealed that he doesn’t have any memory of contributing any songs for the film in the first place.

Sharing a photo of the credits, where his name appears alongside other lyricists Prasoon Joshi, Sameer, Abhendra Kumar Upadhyay, Sardaraa, Parry G and Lavraj, he wrote that he was ‘shocked to find his name on the poster of the film’, and more from the world of entertainment.

