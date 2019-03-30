Jawad Ahmed stopped from speaking for criticizing PM

Web Desk: Pakistani singer Jawad Ahmed and Barabri Party Pakistan (BPP) has alleged that he was deliberately stopped from giving a speech at Social Media Conclave that was organized in Faisalabad Art Council after he started criticizing PM Imran Khan.

According to Jawad Ahmed, he was allegedly barred in the middle of his speech by the organizers when he criticized Imran Khan and former premier Nawaz Sharif.

He said he felt humiliated by the reaction of the organizers and left the venue after the incident.

Just to clarify to those who don’t know. I was invited in Faisalabad today as Chaiman Barabri Party Pakistan #BPP by #SocialMediaConclave to make a political speech & not to speak on social media. That is why I criticised policies of PTI in general & Imran Khan in particular. — Jawad Ahmad (@jawadahmadone) March 28, 2019

Referring to the government, Jawad Ahmed has said that the current and previous governments are busy in mudslinging and accusing each other of corruption.

The democratic government has been dubbing the martial law regimes corrupt and vice versa.

After the incident, Jawad Ahmed took to Twitter and released a full video explaining the incident and his outlook on the political setup in Pakistan. He stated that his words were received well by the youth in the audience.

When he was saying such words, one of the organizers stepped in and stopped Jawad from speaking further.

The organizer told the other guest speakers to refrain from criticizing Imran Khan and chanted slogan in his favor.