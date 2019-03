ISLAMABAD: In India, journalists are being pressurised to conform to the official narrative on Pakistan.

A renowned journalist Ravish Kumar told German TV channel that those who don’t comply have faced public ridicule on social media.

He said the Indian media are not reporting on the Pakistan-India conflict as much as they are using the conflict as an excuse to build up the ruling party’s electoral prospects in the upcoming general elections.

He said that the intention of this warmongering is to polarize people and consolidate votes.