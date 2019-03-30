Kaira asks PM to reveal the names of those asking for relief

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party Leader Qamar Zaman Kaira lambast PM Khan on Saturday asking him to reveal the names of those seeking relief, he further criticized the prime minister on the size of the public gathering calling it a ‘jalsi.’

Kaira, during his media talk chided PM Khan’s tough stance on the 18th amendment which guarantees provincial autonomy stressing that it is a part of the constitution.

‘PM Imran claimed that Pakistan is bankrupt due to the 18th amendment, implying that the constitution is responsible for the bankruptcy.’

Furthermore he added that the finance minister has also ensured the share of provinces will not be reduced in NFC.

The PPP leader reiterated chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stance that he does not want to overthrow the government but wants to change its direction.

‘PM said that those who joined in the train march were given money, people are ready to give their lives for Bhutto, he himself couldn’t gather a thousand people in Ghotki,’ he added.

Qamar Zaman Kaira reprimanded the prime minister for taking on the political parties. PM Khan should disclose to the nation about those asking for a relief.

‘The masses want to know what the prime minister is upto? The government wants to increase the petrol prices by Rs12, Dollar is on the rise, which will further lead to an increase in the gas and electricity tariff,’ he added.

Earlier PM Khan addressing a public gathering in Ghotki, restated his stance on accountability, censured the PPP and PMLN alliance. —NNI