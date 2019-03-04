Kangana Ranaut glorifying war once again

Web Desk: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s anti-Pakistan stance has not fared well and intensified the turmoil between India and Pakistan.

Kangana, who is known for her bold and fearless attitude, has found herself in the midst of controversy as she was seen passing statements that incite war.

This time again, the controversial actress made another unkind statement for the destruction of Pakistan.

While speaking at the India Today Conclave, Manikarnika Actress said that she wanted “to go to the border and snatch somebody’s gun and do the deed.”

On being asked about her destruction of Pakistan statement, she said, “Well, I think it was just a very instinctive sentiment that we all felt at that time when we were faced with that sort of shocking incident that took place, possibly the most brutal and the most inhuman in centuries and it will always be a deep scar and a deep wound in all of our conscience, so obviously I was deeply moved by the whole brutality of that action,”

I felt like going to the border and take someone’s gun and do the deed, says #KanganaRanaut as she talks about Indo-Pak tension at #LetsConclave19

Watch LIVE: https://t.co/d03xPxVC10 pic.twitter.com/s9bG5Ckxkd — India Today (@IndiaToday) March 2, 2019

Kangana further added that it is all right to let your instinct take over in such kind of situation and it is not necessary to think twice on your reaction. She then said that she felt like she wanted “to go to the border and snatch somebody’s gun and do the deed, so yeah that was my very instinctive reaction.”

Kangana is still not standing up for advocating peace. Here is how people responded.

Pakistan has stayed much saner and calmer throughout the current crisis.

Just look at this lady!https://t.co/3CowMXnjLB — Sabena Siddiqi (@sabena_siddiqi) March 3, 2019