Abu Dhabi: Karachi Kings have won the twenty fourth match of Pakistan Super League season 4 (PSL 4) against Multan Sultans in Abu Dhabi.

Earlier Karachi Kings have won the toss and elected to field first.

Multan Sultans while batting first set a target of 119 runs for Karachi Kings with the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs.

Karachi Kings chased the required target with the loss of five wickets in the last over of the match.