Karachi Kings set the 191 runs target against Quetta Gladiators

Karachi: Karachi Kings set the target of 191 runs in the twenty eight match of Pakistan Super League season 4 (PSL 4) against Quetta Gladiators on Sunday at National Stadium.

Earlier Lahore Qalandars had won the toss and chose to field first.

Karachi Kings scored 190 runs off 20 overs with the loss of 5 wickets.\

Iftikhar’s fiery 44 off 18 balls help Kings post a huge total of 190 on the scoreboard