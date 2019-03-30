PM unveils development packages for Karachi

Prime Minister Imran Khan has unveiled a package of one hundred sixty two billion rupees for eighteen development projects in Karachi.

Addressing a meeting of Karachi Transformation Committee in Karachi today, he said of these, ten projects relate to transport sector, seven to water and sewerage and one to water conservation.

The Prime Minister said a drive will be started to emphasize the importance of saving water for use of future generations.

He said Pakistan cannot move forward unless Karachi is developed and a solid planning is required for the city’s progress.

He said a master plan of Karachi will be developed in order to check the rampant growth of the city in all directions.

Imran Khan said the deterioration in Karachi’s infrastructure during the last ten years has caused damage to the whole country.

The Prime Minister assured that the projects of RO plants in District Tharparkar will be implemented at a cost of one billion rupees.