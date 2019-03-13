Kareena opens up about the salary of Taimur’s nanny

Web Desk: Social media heartthrob Taimur Ali Khan is known for creating buzz on the internet. One more person who gets attention for being associated with little Tim is his nanny.

In September 2018, a report showed that Taimur’s nanny earns a whopping Rs 1.5 lakh IND per month.

Recently on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show, Kareena Kapoor Khan was responding to tweets when a fan wrote that Taimur’s nanny is paid more than bureaucrats.

She replied, “Accha, really. How do they know that? This question should be addressed by a ministry.” She added, “There is no price for anything as long as your child is happy and safe. There is no price for that. The idea is that the child should be happy and in safe hands.”

When Arbaaz called it stalking, she replied, “I won’t call it stalking, it is being informed. I also don’t like uploading pictures of my personal life.”

Kareena also responded to a troll who called her rude and arrogant. She said, “But when am I rude and where have I been arrogant? Of course actors, especially stars, have an image. And I have a feeling stars who come from a film family… a lot of people feel they are arrogant. People who don’t know you, shouldn’t comment. They don’t know who I am.”