Kartarpur Corridor: Talks between Pakistan, India on March 14

LAHORE: Pakistan and India will hold foreign-ministerial level dialogues on March 14 following a major development in the opening of Kartarpur Corridor, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal will lead Pakistani delegation in the dialogues to be held in Attari between on Thursday.

Pakistani delegation will hold a press briefing at Wagah border at 8:30 am before departing to India for Kartarpur Corridor talks.

The delegation will inform progress of the dialogues on Kartarpur Corridor project after reaching back at Wagah border.

The dialogues had been scheduled in New Delhi but later the venue changed after rejection from the Indian government.—INP